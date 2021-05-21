newsbreak-logo
Texas Judge Finds Biden Administration Engaged In Racial And Gender Discrimination In Pandemic Relief Program

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden Administration has emphasized racial and gender prioritization in a variety of programs from vaccinations to pandemic relief. One such program doled out billions to restaurants based on racial and gender priorities that were challenged in various lawsuits. A Texas judge has now blocked that effort as unconstitutional discrimination and enjoined the Administration from giving such preferential treatment based on racial and gender classifications.

View All 259 Comments
