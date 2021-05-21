Carragher reveals Liverpool’s Harry Kane stance and says striker has made a mistake
Jamie Carragher agrees with Liverpool’s stance on Harry Kane, despite suggesting the Tottenham striker would be perfect for Jurgen Klopp. Reports on Friday have claimed that Kane is leaning towards a move to Manchester City. What’s more the Premier League champions are ready to blow their rivals out of the water to get the England man on board, says the Daily Star. Sky Sports this week leaked that Kane was actively looking to leave the club this summer.www.teamtalk.com