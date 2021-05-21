newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Carragher reveals Liverpool’s Harry Kane stance and says striker has made a mistake

By Matthew Briggs
TEAMtalk
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Carragher agrees with Liverpool’s stance on Harry Kane, despite suggesting the Tottenham striker would be perfect for Jurgen Klopp. Reports on Friday have claimed that Kane is leaning towards a move to Manchester City. What’s more the Premier League champions are ready to blow their rivals out of the water to get the England man on board, says the Daily Star. Sky Sports this week leaked that Kane was actively looking to leave the club this summer.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Harry Redknapp
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Sky Sports#Spanish#The Premier League#Fsg#The Daily Telegraph#Teamtalk#Spurs#Daily Star#Manchester City#England#Stance#Clubs#Moments#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Everton move for Wigan Athletic defender Jamie Carragher

Everton are eyeing Wigan Athletic defender Jamie Carragher. Carragher, the son of former Liverpool defender Jamie, is out of contract at the DW Stadium this summer. He began his career with Liverpool's academy. But the Latics would be due compensation for the 18-year-old defender if a move elsewhere was agreed,...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Jamie Carragher raves about Manchester City 23-year-old that he loves

Jamie Carragher has admitted he “cannot believe” Manchester City defender Ruben Dias is aged just 23. Dias, who earns £115,000-a-week (Spotrac), could end up having a stunning first season at the Etihad Stadium. The Portuguese defender has already won the Carabao Cup during his first year with the club, plus...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mikel Arteta defends Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following 'lazy' and 'little mafia' jibes by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville, insisting the Sky Sports pair 'can comment sometimes without knowing all the details'

Mikel Arteta has defended Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after fierce criticism from Sky Sports duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher last month, insisting 'they can comment sometimes without knowing all the details'. The punditry pair were brutal in their assessment of Arsenal's recent form last month and labelled the Gunners...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

(Video) Jamie Carragher Calls Out ‘Clueless & Lazy Punditry’

Jamie Carragher was on Monday Night Football last night and called out lazy and clueless pundits. The former Liverpool defender was quick to defend the fans and call out pundits blaming fans anger on the ‘lack of success’ rather than the anger over the attempt of The European Super League.
Premier Leaguearsenalinsider.com

'Without knowing all the details': Arsenal boss Arteta hits back at Neville and Carragher

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s criticism of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his poor form this season. The Gunners skipper has been in the firing line of many pundits for his performances this campaign. It’s not harsh to say that Auba has been nothing like his previous self this term, but for people to link his display on the pitch to the money he earns from his new contract is just a bit too far.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'The Premier League is the place to be... it's a sorry tale for the rest of Europe': Jamie Carragher hails strength of English football ahead of Chelsea-Man City Champions League final - and says it shows why Florentino Perez is desperate for Super League

Jamie Carragher has hailed the impressive strength of the Premier League after Chelsea booked their place in an all-English Champions League final against Manchester City. The Blues knocked out Real Madrid with relative ease to secure a showdown with Pep Guardiola's men, who had 24 hours earlier downed Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Jamie Carragher sceptical Manchester City will turn to Erling Haaland this summer

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is not certain that Manchester City will attempt to sign Erling Haaland this summer to replace Sergio Aguero. Writing in his column for the Telegraph, the pundit believes that Pep Guardiola might avoid signing the Borussia Dortmund striker after perfecting his City XI this season, with the Manchester-based club on the verge of winning their fifth Premier League and set to compete in their first UEFA Champions League final.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Carragher: Man City boss Guardiola has redefined 'total football'

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has redefined 'total football'. Carragher wrote for the Sunday World: "Shortly before joining Manchester City, Pep Guardiola revealed his blueprint for the perfect team. 'I would like to have all midfield players,' he said. “'I believe the midfield players are...
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Jamie Carragher lauds West Ham star Vladimir Coufal

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has raved about West Ham United defender Vladimir Coufal during Monday Night Football. The ex-defender named the Hammers star in his Premier League Team of the Season. The 28-year-old has played 33 games for West Ham since arriving from Slavia Prague. He has been instrumental...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ruben Dias is the best centre-back in the Premier League 'by a long way', says Jamie Carragher and insists the Manchester City star is BETTER than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk as he hails him as a 'new breed' of defender

Ruben Dias has been hailed as the best centre-back in the Premier League by Jamie Carragher, who rates the Man City star even higher than Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. The 23-year-old has transformed City's defence since joining from Benfica for £62million last summer, bringing organisation and leadership to the back line and playing a huge role in their surge to the Premier League title.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Ruben Dias: Jamie Carragher ‘more impressed’ with Man City defender than with Virgil van Dijk

Manchester City’s summer signing Ruben Dias has been the stand-out performer in the top flight in England this season, in the eyes of Jamie Carragher.The former Liverpool and England defender praised Dias’ influence on the soon-to-be-title-winners, saying his arrival has improved the team overall.Indeed, he sees Dias as the more mature leader of the defensive partnership he has established with John Stones, despite the English defender being the senior man by three years.“I love him. I think he’s been the best player in the Premier League this season, I really do believe that,” said Carragher on CBS Sports.“I think he’s...
Premier League101greatgoals.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer places blame on Gary Neville for Man United protest vs Liverpool

Man United protest: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blames ‘certain individuals’. Manchester United are 90 minutes away from a place in the Europa League final. However, much of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s press conference before Thursday’s match against Roma was dominated by the fallout from last weekend’s fans’ protest which ultimately lead to the postponement of the Premier League match against Liverpool.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Everton plotting move for Jamie Carragher’s son this summer

Everton are reportedly considering an approach for Jamie Carragher’s son, James, at the end of the season. James Carragher’s progress at Wigan Athletic has not gone unnoticed since the defender joined the Latics’ youth set-up from Liverpool’s academy in 2017. The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Everton, who remain...