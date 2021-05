Last week, Representative Dan Newhouse served as a keynote speaker at the Andrus Center for Public Policy’s 2021 Environmental Conference at Boise State University. The Conference, “Energy, Salmon, Agriculture and Community” focused on the survival of salmon, energy production and economic development across the Pacific Northwest. Other key note speakers included Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer, as well as Idaho Republican Mike Simpson, who has proposed a $33 billion plan to breach the four Lower Snake River Dams. Newhouse, the chair of the Western Caucus, said what many opponents of the dams will not acknowledge is that a host of things have been done to help improve salmon returns. And he added, everyone across the Northwest should focus on efforts that will improve salmon habitat, salmon passage, and the overall recovery of the species.