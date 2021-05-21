Quick Trips: Things to Do in Spring Lake, New Jersey

By Annie McBride

Spring Lake, Monmouth County, NJ Historic American Buildings Survey, creator Madrid, transmitter. Source: Library of Congress

There is the Snooki-poofed version of the Jersey Shore and then there is this one. The village of Spring Lake, NJ is located one hour and 15 minutes from NYC by way of the New Jersey Transit rails. Here, there are calm stretches of sandy beach, Victorian homes, the longest non-commercial boardwalk in the state, Shakespeare plays in a garden, an old pond-perched copper church, and charming inns right on the sea.



If you’d rather not schlep a bike on the train, you can rent one at The Chateau Inn built in 1888 and a winner for its luxurious parlor suites, sundecks, jacuzzis, free-wifi and passes to Spring Lake Beach. If this is just a day jaunt or you’re staying elsewhere—such as the Hewitt Wellington Hotel, the Breakers.

The quaint downtown district includes a few gourmet delis and restaurants, gift shops and boutiques, and the St. Catharine’s Church.

Where to eat?

Arugula Spring Lake is a cool restaurant know for great dishes inspired by America, Italy, China, India, Brazil and other countries. Outdoor dining is available at this wonderful ocean house favorite.

Bamboo Leaf is very good Thai restaurant located at the center of Bradley Beach. Their Chicken Curry dumplings are delicious.

Barrio Costero is a restaurant with passion and friendship in its core. Located in the vibrant seaside community of Asbury Park, this place was founded by 4 friends who love creating unique experiences through their team-work and delicious food.

How to get there?

Check the NJ Transit schedule at njtransit.com and consult the map below for specific locations.