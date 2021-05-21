The Best TV Shows of 2021 So Far

If you’re curious about how the pandemic has changed television, 2021’s midyear highlights make a pretty compelling case study. The pressure to churn out enough content to entertain millions of glassy-eyed hermits, coupled with the difficulty of safely producing said content, has meant an explosion in documentary series and foreign-language imports. Streaming services excel at this kind of thing, and so newcomers whose launches underwhelmed are now laying the foundation for solid libraries. (Major players like Disney+ and HBO Max have further sweetened their subscriptions by uploading movies that had been intended for the big screen.) And in a nation still living through a period of political upheaval, it’s no wonder that so many of the best shows continue to foreground issues of identity, caste and social justice. I’m talking, of course, about The Circle.