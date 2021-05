The world is slowly returning to some sense of normalcy, although the novel coronavirus pandemic is hardly over. Some regions of the world continue to battle new surges, while others are lifting restrictions, as vaccination campaigns are already showing impressive results. Even so, we’re not quite ready to return to the pre-pandemic normal, and day-to-day life will continue to be impacted until the WHO says so. That means some people will continue to work remotely, either because companies are still reluctant to invite employees back to the office, or because the employees themselves have grown accustomed to the new habit of working from home.