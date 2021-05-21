Remember When Barstool Sports Reviewed Casey’s Pizza?

Erika Nardini isn’t your average CEO. For one, she is a hockey-playing woman who swears and finds time to host her own podcast. She has a swagger, casual bravado, and confidence that make you straighten up, smile and lean in all at the same time. You straighten up because she’s The Boss. You smile because her energy and passion are genuine. And you lean in because you easily realize that she’s saying something that’s really worth listening to. Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, is very clearly a leadership force to be reckoned with. Smart, determined and fearless, she is the visionary who has grown a small collection of misfit bloggers into a multi-faceted company with its hands in content, booze, gambling and much more. Her unheard of success as a woman in sports and business is a combination of hard work, trusting her instincts over conformity and allowing herself and those around her to be their most authentic selves.