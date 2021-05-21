newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Daily Grind: When should MMO companies intervene in borky MMO economies?

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s MassivelyOP podcast, Justin and I answered a question about whether MMO studios have a responsibility to monitor and nudge the player economies inside the game. The example given was the Mystic Coin market in Guild Wars 2, which had been ballooning for unknown reasons. As it happens, those reasons were nefarious, and the whole story is much darker than we imagined. As MOP reader Godnaz pointed out, the Guild Wars 2 Exchange subreddit apparently uncovered and outed a “trade baron” who is now accused of actual cheating. The moderator specifically says that the sub’s chief motivation in going public was to “ensure the duping problems will be fixed” – in other words, to force ArenaNet to intervene should it be otherwise inclined.

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmo#Money Market#Borky Mmo#Massivelyop Podcast#Mystic Coin#Arenanet#Mmo Economies#Mmo Studios#Mmorpg Players#Roleplaying Genre#Trading#Actual Cheating#Guild Wars 2#Selling#Mop Reader Godnaz#Today#Bank#Unknown Reasons#The Game#Gems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Economy
News Break
Podcast
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rust Console Edition Review

Originally released in 2013, Rust was one of the original breakout survival successes on Steam. There were many other games like it, but very few of Rust’s counterparts have remained in the spotlight for as long as it has. Despite drawing a massive audience on Twitch and YouTube, Rust never made its way to consoles in all the years after its release unlike other similar survival games like Ark and DayZ. That is, until now. Rust Console Edition brings the unforgiving survival experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but the game’s console debut feels half-baked.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Sales TA Team Picks (May 21st)

This week's Xbox sales focus heavily on the indie side of things, and the TA news team always loves an opportunity to cheer for the underdog. Check out our picks from the current discounts here!. Heidi — Spiritfarer. Spiritfarer®. Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying. As ferrymaster to...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Base-building strategy The Riftbreaker launching on Xbox Game Pass later this year

Developer Exor Studios has announced that it'll be launching The Riftbreaker straight onto Xbox Game Pass when it releases later this year. The game puts you in the shoes—or more specifically, mech suit—of one Captain Ashley S Nowak who's an elite command tasked with exploring and establishing a base on the far planet of Galatea 37 and open a portal to subsequently allow the rest of Earth to follow and colonise the new locale. You'll be doing this with the aid of your trusty mech suit and gathering resources, building defences and means of production and fighting off thousands of hostile alien creatures.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Roguelite village-builder Kainga: Seeds of Civilization sounds unusual and has Linux plans

After a village building game that really does try to be a bit different? You may want to keep an eye on the upcoming Kainga: Seeds of Civilization. Kainga is an ancient fantasy village builder where your environment affects your culture, technology and strategy. Advance and adapt to the pressures of the climate, beasts and other tribes. It’s unique because the runs in it are quite short, especially for a game where you’re building up a village but each run gives you more for the next.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass loot table and rolls guide

Destiny 2’s version of the original Destiny raid, Vault of Glass, is nearly here. The raid brings most of its iconic arsenal back with it, including weapons like Fatebringer and Vision of Confluence. And while the raid isn’t out just yet, fans have already jumped into the database to figure out which items drop from specific encounters.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Are you enjoying the pre-patch for The Burning Crusade Classic?

But while we snark a little about whether or not people were prepared, we’re curious about how many of our readers are in there and enjoying the experience of leveling through the Ghostlands for the first time again or even just playing around with new talents like Crusader Strike for Paladins. So are you enjoying the pre-patch for The Burning Crusade? Or was your ardor cooled by the maintenance issues or other Blizzard antics?
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords of Legends will have a crapton of PvP modes when it launches

Gameforge continues pumping out videos and teasers for Swords of Legends Online. Following up on the PvP teaser we ran earlier this week, the company has pushed out a deeper-dive into the upcoming MMO’s PvP modes. “it’s the game’s varied game modes that really round out the experience. Band together...
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Rocket Wars – Nintendo Switch Review

From developer Archon Interactive and publisher Rooftop Panda, Rocket Wars is a multiplayer arena shooter for Nintendo Switch. Be it to kill some time, jam with friends, play solo, cooperatively, or even competitively, Rocket Wars has a few things to offer a few players. Without further ado, how one derives...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Phantom Abyss announced, will swing into Early Access this June

It’s always a nice change of pace when first-person games are about things other than shooting. Phantom Abyss, a new asynchronous multiplayer platformer courtesy of publisher Devolver Digital, is set to launch in Early Access this June. If you’re so inclined, it’ll also be coming to GeForce NOW. The latter still requires that you own the Steam version, so I guess there’s no reason to specify that. The game is looking all kinds of fantastic, so it seems like the right time to start getting hyped for when it’s available and I find myself dying horribly for hours on end.
Video Gamesmmo-champion.com

Overwatch 2 Developer PvP Livestream - A First Look at PvP Changes

The Overwatch team put together a live broadcast to showcase changes coming to PvP in Overwatch 2. Missed the stream? Get all of the updates and see how the team is rethinking Overwatch’s PvP experience. TEAMS OF FIVE. The core Overwatch PvP experience will shift from six players per team...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

New TimeSplitters Game In Development at Free Radical

Deep Silver announced today that the acclaimed PS2 FPS franchise, TimeSplitters, has been brought back to life by a newly restored Free Radical Design. The development of the game is set to begin in the following months after the new studio is built. The game will be produced with the direction of Steve Ellis and David Doak, both founders of Free Radical Design in 1999.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact Battlefront: Misty Dungeon guide — Trials, rewards, and tips

The new Battlefront: Misty Dungeon event in Genshin Impact lets you build a team from a character selection pool, and you’ll need to activate various runes, defeat several baddies, and complete certain objectives. Naturally, there are a few tasks that you can finish to receive some rewards. Here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you with the Battlefront: Misty Dungeon event’s trials, challenges, rewards, and characters.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Multiplayer-optional cyberpunk RPG shooter The Ascent launches July 29

The Ascent is happening! No, not that one. No, not that one either. The Ascent – it’s the cyberpunky multiplayer-optional shooter from Curve Digital and Neon Giant, and it’s just gotten a release date: July 29th. “A solo and co-op action-shooter RPG set in a sci-fi cyberpunk world, The Ascent...
Video GamesSilicon Valley

Preview: ‘Deathloop’ takes risks to push the envelope on immersive sims

After eight years of working on the “Dishonored” franchise, Arkane Studios was ready for something new. They’ve explored a Victorian-inspired fantasy world and took players to space in “Prey.”. For its latest project, Arkane wanted to “take creative risks while building on the craft and passion of the studio,” said...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: What should Guild Wars 2 do beyond Cantha?

I know that a whole lot is riding on Guild Wars 2 sticking the landing for End of Dragons. It’s not just that Cantha is one of the most-requested destinations for the MMO; it’s the fact that the recent content offerings haven’t been blockbuster affairs and the studio really needs a huge hit to restore player confidence (and revenue).
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Do you play MMOs as the designers intended, or do you go your own way?

Today’s Daily Grind topic comes courtesy of MOP’s resident meme-maker, Schlag Sweetleaf, who urged me to write about this after the piece we did on the player-organized Crashcog Cup in World of Warcraft, which relied entirely on player “dungeon masters” to guide the race along. In other words, it was basically players looking at the structure, goals, and rewards of the MMO as set out by the designers, and then… doing something totally different, making up their own game inside the MMO.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

MMO Business Roundup: Discord, Ubisoft, Twitch, WB Games, Starfield, and more

Welcome back to another quick roundup of MMO- and MMO-adjacent games industry news! First, let’s talk about Clyde. He’s got a bit of a makeover. Discord: The platform that pretty much everyone in the western world uses for organized gaming is seeing a birthday and a branding overhaul this week. The company has changed up its logo, font, colorway, and even its cute little icon, Clyde, which Sam insists still looks like Mickey Mouse’s butt. I mean, he’s not wrong.
Businesstechraptor.net

Devolver Digital Reportedly Considering Going Public

Earlier today the Telegraph reported that Devolver Digital, the publisher for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has appointed bankers from Zeus Capitol in order to potentially capitalize on the enormous success of the title they funded. Devolver Digital could be valued at over a billion pounds through a potential London listing, so it makes sense that the publisher is considering testing the stock market later this year.