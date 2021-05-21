Walter Anderson Museum of Art celebrates opening of art cottage

An outdoor gallery featuring photographs from 24 artists, an original illustration by artist Patrick O’Keefe and a manifesto penned by poet/writer Joekenneth is coming to the Seaport District for three months thanks to Street Dreams Magazine and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Officially opening on Friday at 6pm with a night of free live portraiture and photo printing services, it'll also have a Steve’s Flea Market day where local designers and creators will have their creations available for sale, an NFT Day with educational resources about buying and selling NFTs, a Street Dreams Radio Day including immersive audio-visual experience, and a closing night with a group photo walk of the Seaport and surrounding areas. The gallery will showcase work at 1 Fulton Street and adjacent buildings at the Seaport but also at an indoor space at 27 Fulton St. with additional art installations, prints, and a shop experience where visitors will get a chance to immerse themselves in the theme of the show and five in-person events that asks people to participate in the story-telling and creation of content around the project.