newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Walter Anderson Museum of Art celebrates opening of art cottage

WLOX
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walter Anderson Museum of Art is growing. On Thursday night, a ribbon cutting took place to honor those who came before and to recognize the completion of the The Courtney Blossman Art cottage.

www.wlox.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Cottage#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Ontario, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Ontario Museum of History & Art announces art show winners

“Tatiana Counting Her Chicks,” an artwork by Pechez Sepehri of Rancho Cucamonga, took first place in the 11th Biennial Ontario Open Art Exhibition of the Associates of the Ontario Museum of History & Art. Her work was one of 127 entries from 75 artists. The exhibition will be open through...
Fredericksburg, TXculturemap.com

National Museum of the Pacific War presents "The Art of Fredericksburg: 175 Years" opening day

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. As part of the citywide celebration of Fredericksburg’s 175th Anniversary, the National Museum of the Pacific War will host an art exhibit featuring more than 60 original pieces of artwork by artists from the Fredericksburg area. The nearly 30 artists featured span 175 years, from Fredericksburg’s founding through today.
Howes Cave, NYDaily Star

Contemporary Native art show opens at Iroquois Museum

HOWES CAVE — The Iroquois Museum has announced its 2021 contemporary art exhibit, “Identity/Identify,” on view at the museum through Nov. 28. The “Identity/Identify” exhibit presents artistic responses from across Iroquois country that speak to who is considered Haudenosaunee and what constitutes membership, presenters said in a media release. The show explores how those definitions and designations determine access to tribal and federal resources, rights, residency options and other components of cultural and community participation.
Chapel Hill, NCWRAL

Ackland Art Museum

Source: www.visitchapelhill.org 101 South Columbia Street, Chapel Hill, NC 27599. Is this your business? Update your free WRAL Out & About business profile by emailing us your logo or a picture of your business now.
MuseumsOdessa American

Ellen Noël Art Museum to offer summer art camps

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled four weeks of summer camps for ages 6-12 with different art subjects like painting, 3D design, ceramics, and much more each week. Class hours are 9:15 a.m. to noon. Ages 13-17 can check out the Teen Artist Residency Program. This program is a...
Greensburg, PAheraldstandard.com

Westmoreland Museum of American Art presents "Border Cantos"

Starting May 30, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is presenting an exhibit about the Mexican-American border. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is a collaboration between Richard Misrach and Mexican American artist/composer Guillermo Galindo. They respond to the physical and psychological divide between the U.S. and Mexico through an exhibit that blends photography, sculpture, sound and found objects. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., with additional loans from the artists.
Webster City, IAfreemanjournal.net

Celebrating the arts

The Webster City Middle School will host a Celebration of the Arts Monday night, highlighting the students’ accomplishments in vocal and instrumental music as well as the visual arts. Travis Balt, vocal music teacher, Anna Hug, band instructor and Heidi Barrick, art instructor, all in their first year at Webster...
Museumsthekidshouldseethis.com

Made of Glass, an art lesson at the Speed Art Museum

Glass art is full of contradictions. It’s strong and fragile. It’s smooth and sharp. It’s solid and liquid. When we look closely at glass, we learn to appreciate all the things that don’t fit into simple categories. Join Darrick Wood, Gallery Teaching Manager at Speed Art Museum, as he observes...
Museumsglasstire.com

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston Launches NFT Project

In collaboration with the Contemporary Art Museum Houston (CAMH), a new site-specific augmented reality series created by artist Nancy Baker Cahill will be available online next Tuesday, May 18; Contract Killers has been developed into a Non Fungible Token (NFT) project — four separate Augmented Reality renderings of a dissolving handshake will be minted as the digital assets.
Museumsartforum.com

Frank Gehry Renovation of Philadelphia Museum of Art Debuts

The four-year renovation and expansion of the Philadelphia Museum of Art undertaken by renowned architect Frank Gehry has been completed, and the museum today showed off the results to the public for the first time. Designed by Horace Trumbauer and Julian Abele in 1928, the museum sits atop a hill and, with its massive Ionic columns, resembles a Greek temple. Though Gehry is widely known for his boundary-pushing work, he left the façade of the landmark Beaux Arts structure largely untouched, instead concentrating his efforts instead at the building’s center.
Visual ArtWorld Link

Art by the Sea exhibits opens

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites you to attend an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, to view three different exhibits along with many new works by members. The Community Miniature & Small Works Exhibit, Featured Artist exhibit with Eve Margo Withrow, and “Celebrating Collage,” a community art postcard fundraiser exhibit in honor of International Collage Day on May 8.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

"Celebrating the Wins," an outdoor art exhibit

An outdoor gallery featuring photographs from 24 artists, an original illustration by artist Patrick O’Keefe and a manifesto penned by poet/writer Joekenneth is coming to the Seaport District for three months thanks to Street Dreams Magazine and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Officially opening on Friday at 6pm with a night of free live portraiture and photo printing services, it'll also have a Steve’s Flea Market day where local designers and creators will have their creations available for sale, an NFT Day with educational resources about buying and selling NFTs, a Street Dreams Radio Day including immersive audio-visual experience, and a closing night with a group photo walk of the Seaport and surrounding areas. The gallery will showcase work at 1 Fulton Street and adjacent buildings at the Seaport but also at an indoor space at 27 Fulton St. with additional art installations, prints, and a shop experience where visitors will get a chance to immerse themselves in the theme of the show and five in-person events that asks people to participate in the story-telling and creation of content around the project.
Garrett, INEvening Star

Requiems opens at art museum Friday

GARRETT — “Requiems of the Divine: Contemporary Spiritual Works by Art Cislo, Jon Detweiler, Justin Johnson and Mark Ober” features artists who are inspired by spirituality and who incorporate their personal faith into their work. Opening night for their exhibit will be Friday from, 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett Museum...
Fitchburg, MAtelegram.com

Art in Bloom flowers at Fitchburg Art Museum

Fresh blooms are everywhere this spring, even in art museums. Fitchburg Art Museum is bringing back its in-person annual Art in Bloom event from May 14 to 16, welcoming spring into the galleries with the pairing of art and flowers. The unseasonably cool temperatures of the last few days may not have felt like spring but the floral art inside will keep its spirit alive.
Boca Raton, FLwflx.com

'Outsider' artists are in at Boca Raton Museum of Art

World-class museums often display the work of highly trained and accomplished artists, but an exhibit showcases work that veers far off that expected road. Gary Monroe spent about 10 years driving into every nook and cranny of Florida’s communities, seeking out the “outsiders.”. The makers had no formal art education,...
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Renovation of Liangshu Art Museum / XAA

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of Liangshu Art Museum locates in a historical landscape zone of Nanchang, cohering the Chinese garden and the city. Upon completion, Liangshu Art Museum becomes a public facade of the city, as well as an important context of citizens’ leisure activities. The original building was a tea house of the Bayi Park for years. Although its exterior component suffered different degrees of damages after years of usage and vacancy, you could still easily find its elegant physical temperament from the past.
Visual Artfargounderground.com

Drawing with Mindfulness – Plains Art Museum

In this class participants will create art from a place of mindfulness. With our busy lives how often do we pause to check with ourselves? This class will support our internal world and provide guidance on how to drop into our body with kind awareness. As a response to this experience, we will create a non-representational line drawing and discuss the outcome.
Museumslincolnjournal.com

Huntington Museum of Art to welcome artist Jessica Drenk

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art will welcome Jessica Drenk as a Walter Gropius Master Artist in July and will present an exhibit of her work from May 8 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. Drenk will discuss her work in a free public presentation at HMA...
MuseumsBBC

Art lovers rejoice as Smithsonian museums reopen

Some Smithsonian museums have reopened following a significant drop in Covid-19 cases and rising vaccination rates in Washington DC. Visitors are still required to social distance and wear masks. The Smithsonian Institution is the largest museum group in the world. Some of the museums now opening their doors include the...