How is it mothers always know what’s going on behind their backs, especially when it’s something naughty?. I loved sugar as a small child. When no one was looking, I’d get into the sugar bowl. There usually wasn’t much activity or supervision in the dining room, and the sugar bowl tempted me. I would use the spoon in the bowl to scoop up the sugar and put it in my mouth, and then wait in bliss while it slowly dissolved on my tongue. Evidently this was very naughty, and my mother always knew. It took me a long time to find out how. The spoon was sterling silver, a souvenir spoon from decades earlier, and it had a scene engraved into the bowl of the spoon. When I’d put the damp spoon back into the sugar bowl, it instantly acquired a thick coating of new sugar. And that’s how she knew.