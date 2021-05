Mocktails—booze-free cocktails—are a thing, and rightly so. These drinks prove that a fun beverage need not be defined by its alcohol content. And no matter whether you or one of your guests is abstaining, everyone should be included in that fun. I’ve stirred up five summery cocktails that you can make with or without alcohol. For a couple of these drinks, you can just hold the alcohol (or not). For others, it’ll mean one batch for imbibers and one batch for non. Offering a special beverage is a great way to welcome guests. Serve with a meal or over the course of an afternoon, at a picnic, or poolside. Just serve them—to everyone.