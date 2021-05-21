Pixelpool Offices – The Hague
AREA Occupier Solutions gave Pixelpool a new office fit for future growth of the software company located in The Hague, The Netherlands. Pixelpool is a global player in showroom-software for the fashion industry. With Dtail, an extensive 3D clothing library, they help recognizable fashion brands, save valuable time, money, and resources in the communication-, sales- and production. Pixelpool was looking for a new office in the center of The Hague, with international allure and enough space for organizational growth.officesnapshots.com