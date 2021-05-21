Pixelpool Offices – The Hague

The municipality of The Hague in The Netherlands allows itself to be hacked every year during Hâck The Hague. A hacking competition organized by the municipality, together with cybersecurity company Cybersprint. On Monday, September 27, 2021, 200 ethical hackers from the Netherlands and abroad will once again try to detect vulnerabilities in the digital infrastructure of the municipality and its suppliers. With this competition, The Hague wants to increase its resilience and stimulate its suppliers to continuously be in top digital condition, so that peace and security can be guaranteed.