A medieval walled city, packed with genuinely unique sights within a compact area – it’s no wonder York is one of the UK’s most popular city breaks.Here are 10 of the more stylish places to stay.The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and book, but we never allow this to affect our coverage.Hotels are permitted to open in England from 17 May.Best for opulence: Grays Court YorkThe oldest continuously inhabited house in England, dating back to 1091, this tranquil boutique hotel is a few steps...