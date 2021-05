Alan Jackson stays country with "I Can Be That Something," his new song. The country legend offers the type of classic country heartbreak song that one would hear pouring out of an old fashioned jukebox in a honky-tonk. The song finds Jackson setting himself up as a shoulder to cry on for a heartbroken woman whose lover left her out of the blue, with tear-in-your-beer lyrics suggesting that love can either fill your heart with joy or make it drown in sorrow.