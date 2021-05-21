This 28-Year-Old Amusement Park Manager Makes Her Gen Z Employees Give Up Their Phones Before They Start Working

Wendy Ellin worked in corporate America for many years, and often found herself stunned by the way the people around her operated. “I was the only one that was organized, I was the only one who only had what I was working on that minute in front of me, I was the only one who didn’t have clutter, I was the only one who was on time,” Ellin recalled. “I realized I had a gift, and if I could teach other people how to live this way — oh my God, what their life could look like.”