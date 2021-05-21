newsbreak-logo
Indiana County, PA

County COVID response is lacking

Indiana Gazette
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLast June, we had improved to a total of 17 cases for the month. We are now seeing that many cases in a day. April 2021 had a total of 557 new cases, up from 287 in March. The level of vaccinations for Indiana County continue to fall behind with only 34.7 percent of the population with at least one dose, less than 45.8 percent for the state. Indiana ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population over age 15 receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

