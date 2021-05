What is true in the tech industry is that you can never remain still. It’s a ceaseless arms race, with organizations of all shapes and sizes endeavoring to dominate each other for a slice of the pie. The semiconductor market has seen a few bits of enormous news in the course of the most recent month, both including industry pillar IBM. First, IBM reported an unexpected partnership with Intel (generally, an IBM contender) to explore new logic and packaging technologies. This previous week, IBM kept itself in the features with another enormous uncover: the world’s first test chip using 2nm technology. In an industry where everybody is continually hoping to fabricate more modest, quicker and all the more productively, this news addresses a critical leap forward. We should investigate the subtleties.