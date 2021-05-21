Oasis Petroleum to sell all Permian Basin assets, focus on Williston Basin

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) ("Oasis" or the "Company") announced today it has entered into a series of definitive agreements to sell its entire Permian Basin position for total gross potential consideration of $481MM. The total consideration consists of $406MM at closing and up to three $25MM annual contingent payments in 2023, 2024 and 2025 if WTI averages over $60 per barrel in each respective calendar year. The primary transaction is expected to close around June 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, and two smaller transactions have already closed. Oasis has updated its 2021 outlook to reflect the divestment.