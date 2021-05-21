newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

Oasis Petroleum to sell all Permian Basin assets, focus on Williston Basin

By Olivia Pulsinelli
Houston Business Journal
 20 hours ago
Houston-based Oasis Petroleum Inc. is getting out of the Permian Basin business after emerging from bankruptcy, naming a new CEO and making a big acquisition in recent months.

