Oasis Petroleum to sell all Permian Basin assets, focus on Williston Basin

"The oil and gas industry is always out of money. It just inhales capital." That was what Joe Bridges said me when I interviewed him back in 2012 for my book, "Oil Capital, The History of American Oil, Wildcatters, Independents and Their Bankers." Bridges should know; over the past 50-plus years, he's been a roustabout, a banker, a CFO and founder of an oil and gas company. His observation is as true today as ever.