Mazda 6 Dead for 2022, but Maybe Not Gone Forever

One spirited drive behind the wheel of the CX-3 will have even the keenest of enthusiasts singing its praises. We've come to expect playful driving dynamics, eager powertrains, and driver-focused interiors from Mazda—it's the zoom-zoom brand, after all—and this subcompact crossover doesn't disappoint. Once its practicality is under the microscope, however, the CX-3's shine starts to fade. It's small. Shoppers who prioritize cargo space and room for passengers would be better served by many of the CX-3's rivals, or even a Mazda 3 hatchback. That said, the CX-3 is on our short list of great crossovers, even if it's solely for its corner-carving expertise and its fun-loving character.