“I’m a bloke who has written an AFC Wimbledon book” – Erik Samuelson downplays efforts put into All Together Nowl

Erik Samuelson had many different jobs at AFC Wimbledon, not all of them as official as the 12 years he spent as chief executive. Other roles included finance director, car park attendant, turnstile operator and even cleaning pigeon poo off stadium seats. But don’t dare call him an author, despite the publication of the excellent All Together Now – which chronicles the story of the Dons rebuilding after the original incarnation of the club was disgracefully ripped away from South London and transplanted in Milton Keynes.