Signs on the streets: Catholics take on LA’s homeless emergency
The Order of Malta’s Mike Psomas hands water to a resident of LA’s Venice Beach boardwalk, which has gone from a tourist destination to an expanding homeless encampment during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Page 10, veteran local journalist Dana Bartholomew offers an up-close look at efforts in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to combat Southern California’s exploding homeless crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic, and hears from local Catholics on the frontlines on what it will take to end the crisis.angelusnews.com