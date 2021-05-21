Tyler Courtney wins All Stars Indiana Invasion Opener at Circle City

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (May 20, 2021) – For the second time in three starts, Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney is a FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner, earning his second during round one of the All Stars Indiana Invasion presented by Rayce Rudeen Foundation at the all-new Circle City Raceway at Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, Indiana. Securing a $6,000 payday for his efforts, the driver of the Clauson Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink, Turbo, No. 7BC sprint car has not finished worse than second in four consecutive All Star starts, acquiring his first Series victory at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, on Friday, May 14.

