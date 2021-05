I was six when my mum got her first VCR — a present from her then-boyfriend, who I think wanted me to like him. I can’t fully express the level of excitement I felt when that chunky, silvery piece of German technology was unwrapped in my living room. That machine opened the portal to a new dimension of fantasy worlds, monsters and gore in the grey and monotonous tower-block landscape of my childhood in Madrid. In the early ’80s, the horror section in Spanish video rental stores was pretty much thought to be for kids. Parents didn’t seem to give much thought to the idea of their children being exposed to such extreme content, and of course we kids never contemplated that there was anything unusual about it. A typical sleepover at the age of seven or eight could easily include watching The Shining, The Exorcist or Lucio Fulci’s Zombi 2.