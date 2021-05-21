Plenty of Action in $20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship!
Knoxville, IA, May 20, 2021 – Pennsylvania Posse runner Robbie Kendall continues to lead the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals sponsorship race, but the last couple weeks have seen other drivers making their moves! The contest has returned, and there is an added vigor this year, as second place will receive $10,000 and third place $5,000. All drivers and teams competing at either the Knoxville 360 Nationals or the Knoxville Nationals are eligible. Supporters of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum are asked to participate.tjslideways.com