Knoxville, IA

Plenty of Action in $20,000 Priority Aviation Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship!

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville, IA, May 20, 2021 – Pennsylvania Posse runner Robbie Kendall continues to lead the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals sponsorship race, but the last couple weeks have seen other drivers making their moves! The contest has returned, and there is an added vigor this year, as second place will receive $10,000 and third place $5,000. All drivers and teams competing at either the Knoxville 360 Nationals or the Knoxville Nationals are eligible. Supporters of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum are asked to participate.

98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Helmets & Hotdogs Held Last Day of School in Knoxville

The sixth annual Helmets & Hotdogs event hosted by the Knoxville Police Department will be held May 28th, the last day of school at Knoxville. School Resource Officer Kyle Keller says parents and kids can come out to enjoy a meal and receive a free bicycle helmet to use throughout the summer.
Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Races rained out after preliminary action is complete

KNOXVILLE – The races at the Knoxville Raceway were washed out as the feature for the Pace Performance Pro Sprints pushed out on the famous half-mile. With preliminary action complete, feature events for all three classes will be made up at a later date, starting with the 410 feature next Saturday, May 22. Parker Price-Miller is scheduled to start on the pole alongside Ayrton Gennetten.
Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Rain Halts Action At The Knoxville Raceway

Just as the Pro Sprints A-Main was on the track getting formed up for the start Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway, it started to rain. Persistent light rain for about a half an hour forced officials to call off the remainder of the night due to the track being too wet to get back into racing shape. The Knoxville Raceway announced that there would be double features next week for the 410 class. The make up features for the 360 and Pro Sprints will be announced later.
School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Knoxville Raceway Hopes For Good Weather Tonight

The Knoxville Raceway hopes the weather cooperates this week after being forced to cancel races last week due to rain and cold temperatures. Davey Heskin leads the 410 points, while Clint Garner, after winning two weeks ago is on top of the 360 class and Tyler Groenendyk leads the Pro Sprints. Listen for live coverage of tonight’s action on KNIA with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00, and streamed live at kniakrls.com.
Pleasantville Sports Update 5-14-21

Pleasantville Boys Golf Begins Playoff Action @ Davis County. Pleasantville’s boys golf begins sectional playoff action at Bloomfield Golf Course in Davis County today. The Trojans’ completed their regular season Saturday when they finished third at the Colfax-Mingo Invitational behind PCM and Newton. Pleasantville had a team score of 407 and was led by Jacob Hiemstra. Hiemstra scored a 94 in the meet and was followed by Jaxx Lovell, who had a 98.
McCain Moves On to Districts; Hawks Seventh in Sectionals

The Mid-Prairie boys golf team started the postseason tournament trail Friday in Knoxville at Pine Knolls for a class 3A sectional tournament. While the team as a whole saw their season come to an end, they will be represented in the district meet next week. The Hawks shot a season low team round of 361, finishing in seventh place. Knoxville won the sectional on their home course with a 310. The Hawks were led by senior Dominic McCain who used a big back nine to keep his season alive. After shooting 43 on the front, he rebounded with a 36 on the back for a total round of 79 to qualify in the final individual spot for the district tournament. Other scores for the Hawks included Drew Schlabaugh 92, Warren Scarff 93, Ben Mattes 97, Aiden Bush 101 and Ian Schmidt 103. McCain will tee it up in the district tournament on Thursday in Oskaloosa to play for a bid to the state tournament.
Several Tulip City, PCM, Knoxville Entries Earn State Track Qualifying Spots

It was a banner night in the return to the Class 3A district meet as Pella won their state qualifying event in both the boys and girls competition Thursday at their home site. The Dutch boys scored 194 team points and automatically qualified 15 entries to the state meet in Des Moines next week, while the Lady Dutch tallied 156 team points and 10 automatic bids to Drake Stadium in Des Moines. The Pella High coaching staff believes an additional five boys qualifiers and four girls entries will receive at large consideration for state.
Knoxville High School Science Club Trip in June

The Knoxville High School Science Club is going on a 10-day trip to South Dakota in June. Destinations will include active dig sites with visible fossils. Topics of discussion at these sites will include hydrology and geology. The itinerary includes hiking near Mount Rushmore, and a visit to Devil’s Tower in Wyoming, among many other opportunities. Superintendent Cassi Pearson says everyone involved is excited for this opportunity after last year’s trip was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Pella Track and Field Teams Dominate Districts; Panthers Boys Find Three Automatic Bids

Busy Friday For Panther Sports

Pine Knolls will be a busy place with both boys and girls golf meets being held. The boys will go first with the class 3A sectional as Knoxville will be joined by Albia, Centerville, Grinnell, Mid-Prairie, Oskaloosa, South Tama, and Williamsburg. Knoxville is the highest ranked team playing at Pine Knolls as the Panthers come in at #9 in the latest Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association rankings with Knoxville’s Evan Smith coming in at #7 in class 3A individually. After the boys get done, the Knoxville Girls will hold a quad with Pella, Carlisle, and Pleasantville set to start at 4:00pm.. The Panthers are coming off winning the South Central Conference meet the last time they were on the links. Meanwhile, the Red Rock Rivalry will be played out at Ken Locke Stadium on the pitch as Pella visits Knoxville in boys soccer. Pella comes in as the 4th ranked team in class 2A according to the latest rankings from the Iowa High School Soccer Association poll. Girls tennis will also be in action in Pella as the Panthers will take on Davis County in the opening round of the class 1A team regionals. The meet was scheduled for Saturday, but moved to today to avoid predicted rain on Saturday.
Knoxville Schools Remains Without a COVID-19 Case

The Knoxville Community School District continues to have no COVID-19 infections as of the latest update. This includes both students and staff. The Knoxville School Board recently voted to require masks in school for the remainder of the school year, but will discontinue that requirement for all functions beginning June 1st.
Alternative Grazing Management Field Day Set in Marion County

KNOXVILLE – High grain prices will likely put pressure on hay and forage availability across the upper Midwest this year. With this in mind, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a field day June 8 in rural Marion County addressing several alternatives to traditional forage management. Patrick Wall,...