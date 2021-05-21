Step Inside One Young Family’s Detroit Home—Which Features a Museum-Worthy Collection of Works by Black Artists

When I was a kid, my mother and I would drop my father off at the international terminal at LAX and watch him race through the automatic doors, immaculately dressed and late for his flight. He worked as a photojournalist for Newsweek magazine from the 1960s to the 1990s. An extrovert in a fedora, he would charm the life story from whomever crossed his path in the terminal, on the plane, upon landing. We would often hear stories about him missing a train in Sarajevo or arriving in Poland too late to get a hotel room. While at Newsweek, he came very close to being transferred to the Paris bureau. A move was put into the works, then overruled. One of his white colleagues, when asked, claimed that she worried the French would treat him poorly because he was Black, which she later admitted was a lie. He never really got over it.