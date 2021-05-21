Step Inside One Young Family’s Detroit Home—Which Features a Museum-Worthy Collection of Works by Black Artists
Melanca Clark and her husband, Moddie Turay, prefer a midcentury modernist design aesthetic coupled with neutral color palettes. And when it comes to architecture, she defers to him. (“I trust his eye for all these things,” Clark says.) But Clark’s stamp can be seen throughout their Detroit home in the form of an impressive collection of art by primarily Black artists. As the daughter of abstract expressionist painter Ed Clark—one of the most notable African American artists of the 20th century, who died in 2019—she takes great pride in showing off his “never-for-sale” pieces. There’s also an impressive array of works by the elder Clark’s artist friends Beauford Delaney, Herbert Gentry, Sam Gilliam, James VanDerZee, and more. “The art for us is what makes our home,” she notes.www.msn.com