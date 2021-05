The annual Olean General Hospital Auxiliary Strawberry Festival will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 17 in the Louis A. Magnano Mercy Flight parking lot at OGH. The popular event returns this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year, it will be held as a pre-order, drive through event with the well-known strawberry shortcakes as well as pulled pork dinners by CJ Bar-B-Que and virtual raffles. Food and raffle tickets can be purchased online until June 11 at www.oghauxstrawfest.givesmart.com or by calling 716/375-6119. Business deliveries will also be available with a minimum purchase of $50.