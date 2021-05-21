HP gaming portfolio launched with Omen laptops, monitors and gaming hubs
HP has launched a new lineup of gaming device which includes new Omen 16, Omen 17, and Victus by HP 16 gaming laptops, Omen 25i Gaming Monitor, and Omen Oasis Gaming Hub. The Omen 16 and Omen 17 are an addition to the already existing lineup of gaming laptops. The OMEN 25i Gaming Monitor is a bright and customizable gaming monitor which has been launched besides the community gaming with OMEN OASIS Beta feature in OMEN Gaming Hub. The company also debuted Victus by HP, its next-generation mainstream-level gaming PC portfolio, with a 16-inch laptop.www.techradar.com