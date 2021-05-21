HP gaming portfolio launched with Omen laptops, monitors and gaming hubs

You would think in the current era of technology 1080p monitors would be sliding out the window of the gaming scene, but you would be wrong. In fact, almost all MAJOR quality Esports tournaments still use 1080p high refresh rate displays. In 100% of First Person Shooter (FPS) or Fighting game MAJOR Esports tournaments, a 1080p display is still the standard. A strong niche market still exists of aspiring Esports professionals looking to not only get the technical edge on their competition but get “reps” on the same equipment used in the actual tournaments. Today we look at the Acer Predator X25 Bmiiprzx Esports Gaming Monitor priced at $799.99.