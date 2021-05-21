newsbreak-logo
Alameda, CA

Sponsored: Craftsman open house in Alameda's East End

By Bang Staff And Correspondents
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt in 1916, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom Craftsman home is perfect for sheltering in place with approximately 1,860 square feet for the whole family. Located in the coveted East End of Alameda, the closest schools are Edison Elementary and Lincoln Middle School. The spacious enclosed front porch overlooks the front yard and is a great place to hang out with a ceiling fan, picture glass sliding window and a newer wood front door.

