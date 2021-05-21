Sponsored: Craftsman open house in Alameda’s East End

If you're one of those who shy from the public eye, the grand and glamorous Queen Anne at 2070 San Jose Avenue may not be for you. She's the maison célèbre of Alameda—possibly the most photographed and most recognizable Victorian in a city of 4,000 Victorians. She has often been featured in sculpture, paintings, on city phone books, and websites. Hardly a day goes by without some passerby snapping a pic or setting up an easel to capture her likeness.