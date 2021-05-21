Kewanee Fire Department Starting Hydrant Testing May 25th

Hydrant flushing begins in Kewanee next week, Tuesday, May 25th. According to information from the City of Kewanee, hydrant testing starts next week and will run through the fall. The goal is to test hydrant capacity, update flow pressure data, and remove and sediment buildup from the hydrant. Areas within or nearby the testing areas may be affected by the testing which can cause periods of lower than normal water pressure or discolored/rusty water. The first hydrants to be flushed next Tuesday and Thursday are listed below…