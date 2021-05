Hi, I have been looking at getting an OLED for a few years now, and it seems prices are now coming down with 55' models now available from £1K at Richer Sounds. I currently have a Panasonic TX-P50X60E Plasma that is still working well, but of course is only HD ready. Just wondered if screen burn was really ever an issue with OLED as I've never had issues with the 2 Panasonic plasma's I have owned.