Reese Witherspoon and Britney Spears both became incredibly famous at around the same time, making major strides in their careers in the late '90s and early '00s. In addition, both women split from their now ex-husbands in 2006, Witherspoon from Ryan Phillippe and Spears from Kevin Federline, making them both single moms raising two kids. In a new interview with Time, Witherspoon recalled the intense hounding by the paparazzi she endured amid her divorce, reflecting on how the media painted her differently than it did the pop star.