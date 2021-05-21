newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Bees and Bluebells: Celebrating World Bee Day By Encouraging Pollinators in My Garden

By Jerri-Lynn Scofield
naked capitalism
 1 day ago

By Jerri-Lynn Scofield, who has worked as a securities lawyer and a derivatives trader. She is currently writing a book about textile artisans. Yesterday was a sunny early summer’s day in my Brooklyn garden, with many flowers in full bloom. At the front of the garden, rests a well-established Zephirine Drouhin climbing Bourbon rose, which I planted in the mid- ‘90s, soon after we moved in. I chose this variety because of its tolerance for poor soil and shade, of which I once had plenty. The plant is thriving, now that the two trees that once shaded my garden – a massive maple and a three-trunked river birch – are gone, casualties of disease. At the moment, it’s covered with fragrant carmine blooms, and if I keep up with the deadheading, will throw off repeat blooms throughout the summer.

www.nakedcapitalism.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Garden Plants#Summer Garden#World Bee Day#Flowers And Plants#Wild Flowers#Native Plants#Fao#Arizona Slim May#Flowering Tobacco#Grand Army Plaza#House Bees#Keeping Bees#Bees Matter#Virginia Bluebells#Overwintering Pollinators#Phenomenal Pollinators#Buzzing Bees#Mason Bees#Bee Balm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Pets
Related
GardeningMidland Reporter-Telegram

These native woodland plants deserve a spot in any garden

Sooner or later, you discover that the Mid-Atlantic spring comes in three phases - three faces, you might say. Leading up to and including cherry blossom time, the garden is fresh with burgeoning foliage and bright-eyed daffodils. The soil is still cold, and frost is a possibility. Now, from mid-May...
GardeningThe Post and Courier

Gardening: Why plants' names are changing

Three common South Carolina plants — rosemary, tomato and gaura — recently had their names changed. Not their common names — they are still called rosemary, tomato and gaura — but their Latin botanical names, the names that represent their true identities. The new names show that these three plants are not as unique as scientists previously thought they were.
Animalslocalcommunitynews.com

Controlling insects in your garden

Many kinds of insects feed on garden plants. Insect pests damage plants in two ways. Some chew holes in the leaves, stems, roots or fruit, and some stick their beaks into the plants and suck out plant juices. Insects attack garden plants at all times of the year. Some insects...
GardeningThe Mountaineer

Tips for gardening in a shady yard

Even if your yard doesn’t get much sunlight, it’s still possible to grow a beautiful garden. The key is to select shade-tolerant spe­cies. Here are some suggestions. In addition to hostas, which thrive in shady conditions, many perennials don’t require much sunlight. Consider planting:. • Leopard plants, whose yellow flowers...
Gardeningstmarynow.com

Get It Growing: Spring brings hydrangea hype

Hydrangeas start their beautiful display in May in Louisiana and the rest of the southeastern United States. A longtime staple of home gardens, hydrangeas are some of the most gorgeous blooming shrubs for the South. There are hundreds of cultivars of about 70 species of hydrangeas found around the world....
Animalsfuncheap.com

Locally Extinct Butterflies Now Thriving in The Presidio

Thank you to ABC7 News for sharing that a previously locally extinct butterfly is now flourishing in The Presidio. Thanks to a successful restoration of their native habitat, the Variable Checkerspot Butterflies were the sixth native wildlife species to be re-introduced in the Presidio and now they’re thriving. The variable...
Gardeningbookriot.com

The Books That Are Shaping My Garden

It is both a joke and true that my partner and I bought a garden with a house attached; while we love the house itself, which is a late 1800s row-home complete with transoms and original wood flooring, the garden was straight out of my dreams. When we first saw it, a squash vine had taken over half the back patio, climbing its trellis as well as spilling out onto the nearby table and chairs. There were four raised beds bursting with produce — tomatoes, peppers, herbs — on two terraced levels planted with pollinator-friendly plants and flowers. The care that had gone into it was obvious, and the successes of that care were breathtaking. As soon as we closed and got the keys, I started visiting the house each week (since we wouldn’t move in fully for about a month) to water, to weed, and to gather the bounty that continued to appear. Once we fully moved in, I felt fully the shock of having inherited care of this garden: what if I messed it up? What if I killed everything in it due to my inexperience? Nature laughed at me; we moved in on Indigenous People’s Day in October 2020, and Winter came soon enough to do just that. As everything went into hibernation, I sat down to put some of my own care and thought into what it might look like come Spring. And while it’s true that actual gardening books are having an impact, there are other, less obvious, books that are shaping my garden.
AnimalsPalo Alto Online

Honey bees!

Yesterday we were getting ready to eat dinner outside when my sister, who was visiting, said “Hey Sherry, have you seen that swarm in your tree?” “What?”. It turns out there was a newly arrived swarm of honeybees in our apricot tree! A swarm is a group of bees that recently left an overcrowded hive and is in search of a new home. They are resting temporarily, often just for a day.
GardeningINFORUM

The importance of a pollinator friendly garden

As warmer weather makes its way into the region, some may begin to think about starting their yearly flower garden. When thinking about what flowers to plant or fertilizer to use, gardeners should also consider another important factor: How can they make their garden pollinator friendly?. Pollination plays a vital...
Gardeningfinegardening.com

Native Spring Ephemerals for the Midwest

The narrow window between when the snow melts and the trees begin to leaf out is the ideal time to enjoy a wide range of native spring ephemerals in our Midwest gardens. They steal the show in shady and wooded areas and then retreat in the heat of summer before other, later-emerging plants take over. Creating planting combinations with these ephemerals can become an art form. I like pairing them with some of the toughest heat-tolerant perennials, such as hostas (Hosta spp. and cvs., Zones 3–9) and ferns, which can then provide the next wave of interest in these shady spaces. Seek out reputable sources for nursery-grown ephemeral specimens, as wild collection is inappropriate. Here are five beautiful native spring ephemerals for the Midwest.
Lifestylebiltmorebeacon.com

Killer Bees Honey Bee Farm tours are buzzing once again

LAKE TOXAWAY — Nestled in the middle of a pristine mountain forest is a tour experience like no other — the Killer Bees Honey Bee Farm & Honey Tasting Tour. Bookings are available Fridays and Saturdays, May through August. The inside look at Killer Bees Honey (KBH) is a honey...
Animalscarthagenewsonline.com

EarthTalk: Bee Lawns Help Keep Pollinators Coming Back

Dear EarthTalk: What is a “pollinator lawn” and how can I make one in my backyard?. Bees and other pollinators are essential for growing a great deal of nature’s finest foods. These include coffee, chocolate, beans, many fruits including apples, avocados, blueberries, cherries and peaches, nuts like almonds and cashews, and vegetables such as cauliflower, broccoli and Brussel’s sprouts, just to name a few. More than 100 U.S.-grown crops rely on pollinators. Small birds and animals also depend on a variety of pollinated wild fruits and seeds to survive.
GardeningGazette

Year-Round Gardening: Ground covers offer many benefits

Ground covers are plants that are low-growing (usually less than 24 inches high) herbs, perennials, shrubs and vines. These plants are valued for their ability to spread easily and quickly. They bring much interest to our gardens and provide many benefits. Ground covers can create a thick foliage carpet, a...
Animalscbdtesters.co

Cannabis Honey – The Benefit of Bees

With all the talk of the current devastation to the honeybee community, and the possible repercussions to humanity in general, it makes the small, buzzing creatures a rather important feature in our ecosystem. Honey, much like cannabis, provides all kinds of benefits to health and nutrition, and with a growing interest in cannabis honey, the two are coming together to create some of the best products on the market. If you were unaware of how cannabis and honey go together, read on.
Gardeningthepioneerwoman.com

How to Plant Roses in Your Garden So You Can Enjoy Them Year After Year

Loved and cultivated for centuries worldwide, roses are an absolute must in just about any garden! With their gorgeous forms, colors, and fragrances, there are so many types of roses to add to your flower garden. They bloom year after year with little coddling, making them a great addition to any landscaping ideas you're considering. If you want to learn how to plant roses in your garden, then you've come to the right place!
mountainlake.org

What’s the Buzz on World Bee Day?

On this day Anton Janša, the pioneer of beekeeping, was born in 1734. World Bee Day is an opportunity to celebrate the important role bees and other pollinators play in our ecosystem and to raise awareness of the threats they face. Did you know that bees help pollinate more than 75% of the world’s food crops, helping ensure the biodiversity and health of the vegetables, fruits and nuts we eat? That’s a big job for a little bug.
GardeningGardenista

Gardening 101: Solomon’s Seal

As a garden designer, I am often asked to recommend plants that are foolproof, black-thumb proof, and low-maintenance. As well as beautiful, of course! A constructive conversation about real-life plant care usually follows. But if the garden under discussion happens to enjoy shade (often seen as a curse), there is a perennial that comes to the rescue, every time: Solomon’s seal checks all those boxes. Polygonatum is a shining shade garden star.