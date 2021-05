Killing COVID-19 As a local physician, I have seen countless cases of patients over the past 15 months, literally trembling from a fear that they may have COVID-19. I have seen people who have lost loved ones and others who struggle to breathe from this wicked virus. I have seen my coworkers face the pandemic with an unbelievable energy, honor and level of heroism not seen in many generations. These experiences will be forever carried in my heart and mind.