Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors member David Chicoine tells WNAX that South Dakota probably won’t see the same explosive post-pandemic GDP growth as the nation as a whole because South Dakota didn’t see the same stunning pandemic dip in economic activity. According to the data Chicoine and the council heard from the Bureau of Finance and Management Wednesday, the pandemic drove South Dakota’s GDP down 1.7% in 2020 while hammering the national GDP down 3.5%. BFM guesstimates US GDP growth will be 6.7% this year and 4.7% next, while South Dakota will post GDP growth of 6.1% this year and 2.3% next.