Brian May Undergoes ‘A Little Bit of Eye Surgery’
Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone surgery on his left eye. The 73-year-old rocker chronicled his experience via a series of posts to Instagram. “One Vision! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery,” the guitarist explained in a caption accompanying a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."us103.com