Brian May Undergoes ‘A Little Bit of Eye Surgery’

By Corey Irwin
US 103.1
US 103.1
 1 day ago
Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone surgery on his left eye. The 73-year-old rocker chronicled his experience via a series of posts to Instagram. “One Vision! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery,” the guitarist explained in a caption accompanying a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."

MusicantiMUSIC

Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery

Queen guitarist Brian May is recovering from eye surgery that he underwent on Thursday (May 20th), the legendary guitarist shared via social media. May shared a photo before the surgery on Instagram and wrote, "One Vision ! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery. I'm in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day's work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."
Celebritiesmetalcastle.net

Queen’s Brian May’s Newest Photo Revealed After Eye Surgery

Brian May, the guitarist of the rock band Queen, took to his official Instagram account to reveal the latest photo of himself after eye surgery and looked more healthy than before. Brian May's eye surgery came after several health problems in 2020. He suffered a heart attack, a stomach hemorrhage,...
