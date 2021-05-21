newsbreak-logo
Video Games

My favourite planet: Gradius

By Article
Eurogamer.net
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm not one for lore, I'm afraid to admit, as can be amply illustrated by the fact I've only just discovered that Gradius - a series close to my heart, and one that's taken the most from my wallet over the years in various forms - takes its name from the fictional planet its hero ship Vic Viper calls home. I was only dimly aware of the fact that ship was piloted by one James Burton - the name a combination plucked from Metallica, apparently in honour of James Hetfield and Cliff Burton. It seems I have much to learn.

www.eurogamer.net
