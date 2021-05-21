newsbreak-logo
Links 5/21/2021

By Jerri-Lynn Scofield
naked capitalism
 1 day ago

On the Care and Keeping of Mythological Apparitions Literary Hub. The Pleasures of LearnedLeague and the Spirit of Trivia New Yorker. My Bizarre Reign as New York's King of "Virgin Russian Hair" Narratively. Construction, Efficiency, and Production Systems Construction Physics. Why is the USDA Buying $40 Million Worth of Pistachios?...

www.nakedcapitalism.com
Public HealthWorld Socialist Web Site

New study doubles global COVID-19 death toll

The number of global COVID-19 deaths is twice as high as officially reported—6.93 million globally, 905,000 in the United States alone—according to a new study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). These new figures were reported Thursday in an analysis of “excess mortality” by the IHME. Importantly,...
Public HealthThe Guardian

India’s Covid disaster: a crisis for the world

When India emerged relatively unscathed from its first wave of Covid-19, there was a sense in the country that somehow it was an exception. The prime minister, Narendra Modi, had brought in a strict lockdown and it seemed to have worked: victory against the coronavirus was proclaimed. The Guardian’s south...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Expert warns further coronavirus waves in India ‘inevitable’

A top scientific adviser to the Indian government on Wednesday warned additional coronavirus surges are "inevitable," as hospitals plead for supplies amid record high cases and nearly 4,000 new daily deaths. Experts warn the true figures are likely up to 10 times higher. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday...
Public Healthreviewjournal.com

LETTER: The United States, India and the coronavirus

The news stories these days are filled with the havoc that the second wave of COVID-19 is causing on India and its fragile public health and health care infrastructure. A lot of emergency aid to the tune of a few million dollars in the form of Band-Aid solutions — oxygen cylinders, masks, etc. — is being funneled to India.
Public HealthThe Daily Star

UK officials to warn over Indian Covid-19 variant: reports

British officials could declare one of the new coronavirus strains first found in India a "variant of concern", the BBC and Guardian reported on Friday, due to evidence that it spreads more quickly than the original version of the virus. Scientists and doctors have recommended that one version of the...
Public HealthWFMZ-TV Online

The Latest: India PM warns virus spreading to rural areas

NEW DELHI — India’s prime minister has warned people to take extra precautions as the country's devastating coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast to rural areas where nearly two-thirds of the country's nearly 1.4 billion people live. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people living in rural areas, village councils and state...
Public Healthwortfm.org

Understanding India’s COVID Crisis

India has reported more than 300,000 daily COVID-19 cases for three consecutive weeks. “People are dying due to lack of oxygen and the cost of cremation has gone up so much that families are dumping bodies in the rivers,” explains journalist Satya Sivaraman. Today, he and professor Sirisha Naidu join...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Latin America Passes 1 Million Covid Deaths As IMF Proposes $50 Bn Plan

Latin America and the Caribbean passed one million coronavirus deaths on Friday as the IMF proposed a $50 billion plan to end the pandemic, aiming to expand global immunization drives. Since the coronavirus was first detected in Latin America in Sao Paulo in late February 2020, AFP has recorded over...
Public HealthWebMD

India Posts Highest Death Toll In Pandemic So Far

Coronavirus pandemic's highest single daily death toll on Wednesday -- 4,529 -- as the virus raged through the country's rural regions. The previous deadliest day for a single country was recorded in the United States in January, when 4,468 people died. Many experts believe the true number of deaths in India is even higher as evidence has emerged across the country of large numbers of people dying from COVID-19 who have not been officially counted, The New York Times reported.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

China discussed weaponising coronaviruses before pandemic

Beijing [China], May 9 (ANI): A document written by Chinese scientists and health officials before the pandemic in 2015 states that SARS coronaviruses were a "new era of genetic weapons" that could be "artificially manipulated into an emerging human disease virus, then weaponised and unleashed, reported Weekend Australian. The paper...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China reports 230 million tourist trips over May Day holiday

China set a new tourism record, as the Chinese made some 230 million trips over the extended May Day holiday. This surpassed the number of Chinese traveling during pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, according to official estimates. However, total spends by tourists were lower than in the past. BEIJING, China: China set...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief: Global COVID-19 cases, deaths plateauing but at 'unacceptably high' level

World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that global COVID-19 cases are plateauing but at an “unacceptably high” rate. “Globally, we are now seeing a plateauing in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with declines in most regions including the Americas and Europe, the two worst-affected regions,” Tedros said at a news briefing. “But it’s an unacceptably high plateau, with more than 5.4 million reported cases and almost 90 thousand deaths last week.”
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Med Journal Blasts India’s Modi for Ignoring COVID Warnings

The prestigious medical journal Lancet has blamed the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “inexcusable” horror in the country’s second wave. On Sunday, India reported another 403,738 new infections and 4,092 deaths. The health ministry says more than 900,000 patients are on oxygen and 170,000 on ventilators. But Lancet says it didn’t have to be this bad. “Despite warnings about the risks of superspreader events, the government allowed religious festivals to go ahead, drawing millions of people from around the country, along with huge political rallies—conspicuous for their lack of COVID-19 mitigation measures,” the scathing editorial charges. “Modi’s actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable.”
Public HealthBBC

Pakistan: 'Lessons learnt to stop post-Eid Covid surge'

Measures have been put in place to ensure that a surge in coronavirus cases seen in Pakistan after last year’s Eid festival does not happen again, the country’s health services special assistant to the prime minister has said. “There is capacity in the system for a surge right now, but...
Industrythebulletin.org

Carbon offsets—popular with airlines to make net zero claims—seriously flawed

Editor’s note: This story and its companion piece, “Just what is carbon offsetting?” was originally published by The Guardian in conjunction with Unearthed. Additional reporting by SourceMaterial, a non-profit investigative journalism organization. It appears here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. The forest protection carbon offsetting market used by...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

U.S. halts travel from India due to severe COVID-19 surge

May 4 (UPI) -- A health and security ban on most travel from India to the United States began Tuesday as the country surpassed 20 million total COVID-19 cases, according to government figures. The United States now joins much of the world in cutting off travel to and from India....
Public Healthredlakenationnews.com

'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's virus catastrophe worsens

NEW DELHI - COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be "horrible." India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20...