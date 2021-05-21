Links 5/21/2021

The prestigious medical journal Lancet has blamed the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “inexcusable” horror in the country’s second wave. On Sunday, India reported another 403,738 new infections and 4,092 deaths. The health ministry says more than 900,000 patients are on oxygen and 170,000 on ventilators. But Lancet says it didn’t have to be this bad. “Despite warnings about the risks of superspreader events, the government allowed religious festivals to go ahead, drawing millions of people from around the country, along with huge political rallies—conspicuous for their lack of COVID-19 mitigation measures,” the scathing editorial charges. “Modi’s actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable.”