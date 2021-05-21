newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

What the pandemic productivity boom means for workers and growth

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe economy experienced a productivity boom during the pandemic despite having 8 million viewer workers. CNBC's Steve Liesman explains what it means for workers and economic growth.

www.cnbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Pandemic#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Online Advertising Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth 2021-2026

HTF MI added a new research study on Global Online Advertising Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Online Advertising Market study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of the products and services offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on the market size, % share, % growth and trending influencing factors, challenges Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Online Advertising Market. With this study you are entitled to see competitive situation showcasing leaders by % market share and the emerging players by highest growth rate. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Twitter Inc., AOL, Inc., MobGen B.V., 6s Marketing, Single Grain LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., Yahoo! Inc., Facebook Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Netsuite Inc., Hulu, LLC, SAP AG, Percussion Software Inc., LongJump CRM, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Pandora Media, Aplicor LLC & Zoho CRM Inc..
StocksCNBC

What crypto's volatility means for the future of the trend

Bitcoin lost more than a third of its value since last month's highs. The cryptocurrency plunged 30% at one point Wednesday before recovering a bit and settling under $40,000. With that kind of volatility, has the story fundamentally changed? CNBC's Jon Fortt breaks down both sides of the argument.
MarketsMySanAntonio

Tech Stocks Soared During the Pandemic. Here's What That Means for Your Business.

The Great Recession of 2020 led to major setbacks for most industries: Sudden mandates altered business processes and consumer behaviour. Some of the industries that were hit hardest by the recession included travel, hospitality, retail, food service and manufacturing. It could take more than five years for some of the most affected sectors to get back to their 2019-level contributions to GDP and even longer for small businesses if they are able to pull through.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Gig Or Permanent Worker: Who Will Dominate The Post-Pandemic Workforce?

Srikanth Karra is Chief Human Resources Officer at Mphasis. The last decade has seen the rise of the gig economy, comprised of independent contractors in flexible jobs. Its trajectory has been slow, certain and steady. In fact, even before the pandemic, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 55 million Americans — or 34% of the U.S. workforce — were gig workers in 2017. Alongside these trends, as Uber and Airbnb scaled up, grew in influence and epitomized tomorrow’s sharing economy, it seemed like the gig economy was indeed the future of work.
Economybruegel.org

Research and innovation policies and productivity growth

This Working Paper is an output from the MICROPROD project,. which received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement no. 822390. We review the evidence on the impact of public intervention on private research and innovation, and how research and innovation and R&I...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Transforming Business poll reveals how the pandemic has affected company culture for businesses around the globe

The latest Transforming Business poll asked respondents whether their company experienced a shift in corporate culture over the past 12 months. Many respondents indicated some positive changes in work culture, but still expressed frustration with the challenges of remote work. Visit Insider's Transforming Business homepage for more stories. The year...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Siegel Says Inflation May Hit 20% - but Still Sees Stocks Rising

Jeremy Siegel, the renowned finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, is generally bullish on stocks, and now is no exception. He told CNBC that the Federal Reserve has gone way overboard on easing, and that inflation could hit 20% within the next two to three years as a result.
Public Healthbenefitspro.com

Human capital: How the pandemic has changed employer/employee relationships

A new report out of the United Kingdom outlines ways that the pandemic has shifted the conversation on employer/employee relationships. The report, “Safeguarding Human Capital,” by Lloyds, underscores many points that American employers are also seeing: more acceptance of remote or hybrid work situations, a growing emphasis on employee wellness and work/life balance, and the importance in corporate culture and leadership from the top in setting the tone for healthy work relationships.
EconomyFast Company

5 booming industries that are hiring right now

A lackluster April jobs report was not the news for which unemployed people had hoped. The report fell far short of expectations and boosted the unemployment rate. But that’s not the case in all sectors. According to CareerBuilder data, more than half of U.S. states showed double-digit job posting growth in April. What, exactly, are these jobs? We reached out to some of the biggest job aggregators to get a sense of where they’re seeing demand. Not surprisingly, many mirror some of the unique demands for products and services during the pandemic and, now, through the economic recovery period.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Dallas Fed's Kaplan: hiring issues have continued into May, jobs outcome likely "unusual"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said Friday that hiring difficulties have continued through May, and will likely lead to another weak jobs report following the lower-than-expected 266,000 positions added in April. The slow job growth has been attributed to a number of factors, and “these structural issues, which we saw in the report for April...all those tensions are not going to go away even for the next jobs report," Kaplan said at a Dallas Fed conference. "We think you are going to see another odd or unusual report....Businesses are telling us they got plenty of demand but they cannot find workers either skilled or unskilled."
MarketsStreet.Com

Wall Street Fairness: Cramer Says Regulators Need to Do Their Jobs

Let's talk about Wall Street and accountability. "There's far too little accountability on Wall Street, Jim Cramer admitted to his Mad Money viewers Thursday, as he sounded off on issues that have been getting him hot under the collar for the past few weeks," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Close Mixed as Bitcoin Plunge Shakes Markets

Stocks closed mixed to end the week as China's regulation on Bitcoin sent the Nasdaq and S&P into the red. This also marks the S&P's post second straight weekly decline. Keith Fitz-Gerald, Principal at Fitz-Gerald Group, explains why the market has not reacted strongly to the latest counterproposal on the infrastructure bill.
Financial ReportsTechCrunch

Robinhood’s epic Q1 growth explains its fundraising boom

The aggregate revenue data helps explain how Robinhood was able to raise as much capital as it did in the first quarter despite running into issues with its technology and the United States government; the company found itself at the center of the GameStop speculative rush, which likely led to strong trading volumes, along with what The Exchange presumes was an unwelcome level of attention from regulators.
MarketsNews Channel Nebraska

Beware the Fed's asset price 'monsters'

Change is hard. Sometimes, talking about change is hard. But for anxious investors, even talking about talking about changes to the Federal Reserve's stimulus program proved difficult on Wednesday. What happened: The minutes from the central bank's April policy meeting revealed that several officials think the robust US economic recovery...