Economy

NZD/USD climbs above 0.7200 as focus shifts to US PMI data

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 20 hours ago

NZD/USD is rising for the second straight day on Friday. US Dollar Index stays below 90.00 ahead of US PMI data. Wall Street’s main indexes look to build on Thursday’s gains. The NZD/USD pair managed …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

BusinessCNBC

Treasury yields little changed following strong economic data

U.S. Treasury yields on Friday as investors sifted through more data about the economic recovery. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down marginally to 1.63% shortly after 10 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was flat at 2.34%. Yields move inversely to prices. Treasurys.
Businessinvezz.com

EUR/USD signal after the strong Eurozone manufacturing PMI data

The EUR/USD pair is holding steady after the latest manufacturing and services PMI data. The numbers showed that the Eurozone economy continued to strengthen in May. The data came after the EU commission boosted the outlook for the region. The EUR/USD pair held steady after the relatively strong Eurozone manufacturing...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Break above triple top at 1.2245 hinges upon US developments

Bulls see EUR/USD approaching 1.2245 for the third time and see a break higher as imminent. Bears see the latest attempt as yet another failure. What is next for the currency pair? Upbeat eurozone PMIs support the euro and US data is key for the next moves, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, briefs.
Stocksmarketpulse.com

US Close – Stocks pare gains after hot data drives taper fears, Oil pares weekly loss, Gold gives up gains after PMI readings, Bitcoin down again on China heat

US stocks reversed course after both hawkish comments from the Fed’s Harker and an impressive flash PMI reading that made another series high, as average selling prices for goods and services continue to rise at unprecedented rates. Harker commented that the Fed should start having conversation about tapering sooner rather than later. The FOMC minutes let the taper talk cat out of the bag and now we get to hear where policymakers stand on removing some accommodation.
Stockseminetra.com

European stocks rose sharply. Focus on PMI data

European equities rose sharply on Friday as regional PMI data and UK retail sales supported the view that the recovery would be quick and complete. After a 1.3% rise on Thursday, the Pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3% to 443.11. Germany’s DAX rose 0.2%, France’s CAC 40 index rose 0.3%, while...
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher, all major sectors trade in positive territory

Wall Street's main indexes started the last day of the week higher. Energy stocks post strong gains as oil prices push higher. Following Thursday's upsurge, major equity indexes in the US opened modestly higher on Friday. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 0.4% on the day at 4,175, the Nasdaq Composite was rising 0.3% at 13,539 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.47% at 32,345.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD turns positive on the day, trades near 0.7780 ahead of US PMI data

AUD/USD gained traction after dropping below 0.7750 on Friday. US Dollar Index posts small daily gains, stays below 90.00. Investors await Markit Services and PMI data from US. After trading in a relatively tight range during the Asian session, the AUD/USD pair dropped to a daily low below 0.7740 but...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall St extends recovery after strong U.S. business surveys

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, extending a recovery from the previous session, as strong U.S. factory and services activity surveys lifted the mood at the end of a volatile week of trading. IHS Markit's data showed U.S. business activity picked up in May amid strong domestic demand, but...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar up for 8th straight week as speculative buying climbs

(Adds data on speculator positions) * The Canadian dollar trades in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094 * For the week, the loonie strengthens 0.4% * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales falling in April * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.7% higher By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as encouraging U.S. factory data boosted the greenback, with the loonie adding to a streak of weekly gains and staying in reach of a six-year high. Speculators have raised their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar to the highest since November 2019, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed. As of May 18, net long positions had increased to 46,112 contracts from 38,629 in the prior week. The Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2055 to the greenback, or 82.95 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.2027 to 1.2094. For the week, it was up 0.4%, the eighth consecutive week it has advanced, which is the longest streak since 2016. On Tuesday, the loonie touched its strongest level since May 2015 at 1.2013, bolstered by the recent surge in prices for some of the commodities that Canada produces on prospects for global economic recovery. The reaction of markets, including bonds and copper, to the U.S. data "came to the rescue for USDCAD," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada. Copper fell 1.5% and the U.S. dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies after data showed U.S. factory activity gathering speed in early May. Investors have worried that the heating up of the U.S. economy could raise the outlook for inflation, prompting the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Canadian retail sales plunged by 5.1% in April when pandemic-related restrictions were tightened, a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.7% higher at $63.58 a barrel as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, threatening production. Canada's 10-year bond was nearly unchanged at 1.543%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Weekly Trade Levels. XAU/USD breakout surges to multi-month highs- constructive above 1840, key resistance 1909/23. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up more than 1.5% after...
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. Economic Activity Hits Record High in May but Inflation Quickens

U.S. economic activity surged in May, a key reading indicated Friday, while factory output hit a record high as businesses and factories roared back to life amid state reopenings and vaccine rollouts. The IHS Markit Composite PMI index, a proxy for U.S. GDP, was pegged at 68.1, nearly 5 points...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyeing Markit US PMI Data and Symmetrical Triangle

Gold, XAU/USD, Inflation, Treasury Yields, Fed, Symmetrical Triangle - Talking Points:. Gold aimed higher as Treasury yields and the US Dollar fell. Falling commodity prices may be lowering inflation estimates. XAU/USD eyes Symmetrical Triangle for next potential move. Gold prices gained on Thursday as the anti-fiat yellow metal capitalized on...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar rises on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data

The dollar rose against a basket of currencies on Friday, boosted by encouraging U.S. manufacturing data, but remained on track for a weekly loss as traders' concerns about taper talk in U.S. Federal Reserve minutes moderated. The dollar has given back much of the advance it made after a mention...