Mississippi State

Second Mississippi woman arrested in abuse of 4-month old child

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Posted by 
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcViy_0a6neKjX00

A second woman has been arrested following an altercation that resulted in an infant being injured.

Jacqueisha Montgomery, 21, of Vicksburg, was arrested May 19 by Vicksburg Police investigators charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. Her arrest follows the investigation of injuries to a four-month-old child that occurred on May 12, 2021.

Montgomery appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, where her bond was set at $75,000 and she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Glenisha Fortenberry was also arrested in the case.

In Vicksburg Municipal Court on Monday, Judge Angela Carpenter gave Fortenberry a $75,000 bond and bound her over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

The victim, Fortenberry’s son, was treated at Blair E. Batson Medical Center for injuries and has since been released.

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com
