Hello, Shawnee, and Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Hats off to you for all you do in making things better for your families! Moms can be overlooked at times since so much of what they do is behind the scenes. I miss my mom, and for others who no longer have their mothers with them, I understand the sadness which might come up at this time in May. I take solace in happy memories of times God allowed us to be together. I hope you enjoy this Mother’s Day weekend and do something special to honor your mother or her memory!