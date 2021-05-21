Report warns against racial gerrymandering in Georgia

Thomas MacEntee, a well-known lecturer on genealogy, will discuss the 1950 census in a June 5 virtual event. The Georgia Genealogical Society has organized the Zoom meeting, which begins at 10:15 a. m. with check-in. Then, Kayla Barrett will discuss “What’s New in Georgia Archives Online Research.” MacEntee will speak at 1 p.m. and will be followed by Breakout Room Panels on a variety of subjects, including the census, an explanation of what can be found at the Georgia Archives and what the Georgia Genealogical Society offers. To attend this free event, you must register at gagensociety.org to get the Zoom invitation. MacEntee offers genealogy helpful hints, national news and other tidbits via his free email newsletter. It’s well worth getting, so go to genealogybargains.com to sign up for the newsletter. He also offers genealogy cheat sheets on a variety of subjects.