Georgia State

Report warns against racial gerrymandering in Georgia

By Mark Niesse
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 22 hours ago
A new report from a civil rights organization warns that Black voters could lose representation in Georgia if they’re “packed” together during this year’s redistricting process. The report says the Republicans who control the General Assembly should avoid relying on race to preserve their control of a changing state when...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
