Small Business

Alt-Lending Makes A B2B VC Comeback

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Another lucrative week for the B2B FinTech space yielded more than $480 million in equity and venture capital funding. Alternative lending is making a comeback on the charts, while freelance FinServ also secured new backing, but it was the payroll technology arena that came out on top. Flexbase. With a...

pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
#B2b#Startup Company#Startup Investors#Investment Products#Venture Funding#Finserv#Hustle Fund#Suffolk Technologies#Barclays#Bdmi#Great Oaks Capital#Imagination Capital#Dfj Frontier#Techcrunch#Patio Group Partners#Middlegame Ventures#Mouro Capital#Frontline Ventures#Ecommerce#Local Globe
