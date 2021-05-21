SAFE Credit Union On How Member Involvement Impacts Product Innovations And Investments

There’s an optimistic economic period ahead for credit unions (CUs) to seize if they are able to match their innovation agendas and technology investments to the changing needs of their members. A recent PYMNTS study found that 86 percent and 84 percent of CU decision-makers prioritized developing QR code-enabled payments and mobile wallets, respectively, while few members were interested in these options. Members craved contactless credit and debit cards, but only 34 percent of CUs provided. Another PYMNTS report found even though more than half of CU decision-makers said that they value involving members in their processes, few CUs actually question their investment decisions.