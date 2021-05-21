SAFE Credit Union On How Member Involvement Impacts Product Innovations And Investments
The past year's events challenged credit unions (CUs), prompting many to refocus their innovation agendas on meeting their members' changing needs. CUs relied on their members to help guide them as vaccine distribution occurred across the U.S. and a new normal began to coalesce, and they retained certain existing programs while speeding efforts on others they had shelved. Sacramento, California-based SAFE Credit Union is one such entity that listened to its members to guide it in its planning.