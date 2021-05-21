newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

SAFE Credit Union On How Member Involvement Impacts Product Innovations And Investments

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The past year’s events challenged credit unions (CUs), prompting many to refocus their innovation agendas on meeting their members’ changing needs. CUs relied on their members to help guide them as vaccine distribution occurred across the U.S. and a new normal began to coalesce, and they retained certain existing programs while speeding efforts on others they had shelved. Sacramento, California-based SAFE Credit Union is one such entity that listened to its members to guide it in its planning.

www.pymnts.com
pymnts

pymnts

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Unions#Business Innovation#Investment Management#Product Innovation#Business Research#Fintechs#Cu#Enterprise Applications#Timetrade#Innovation Projects#Innovations#Member Input#Data Management Solutions#Leverage Members#Market Research#Consumer Insights#Diverse Account Servicing#Digital Banking#Appropriate Assistance#Structured Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

How Digital B2B Payments Can Place CIOs In A Tricky Spot

Enterprise modernization has been on the rise for decades, leading to a surge in IT spend as more businesses rely on sophisticated software and cloud-based solutions to manage operations. In parallel with this trend, organizations are also digitizing the way they and their employees spend money. With software and other...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Positive Developments In Retail And Digital Banking

Kohl’s reported that its store sales soared during its most recent quarter, while the retailer’s digital sales climbed year over year. In other retail earnings, Petco reported that its net revenue surged in its most recent quarter at a time when more pets are in homes than ever before. And in banking, credit unions (CUs) can close the gap between their own innovation agendas and the expectations of members. All this, Today in Data.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Empowering Treasurers Puts Firms On Path To eCommerce Growth

As consumers shifted toward doing more online and less in-store in the last year, brands and retailers found themselves reevaluating the role of the treasury in ensuring that eCommerce expansion efforts provide value to the company rather than amplifying risk. The risks that treasurers must manage range from foreign exchange...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Freelance FinTech Chases The Sweet Spot Between Consumer And Business Banking

Gig workers. Contractors. Solopreneurs. Whatever you (or regulators) call them, working for oneself can be both a rewarding and challenging professional experience. The reputation of freelancing is one marked by financial struggles, working paycheck to paycheck or using side jobs to moonlight and earn a bit of extra cash. Today, however, the freelancing community has blossomed into an opportunity for stable income. In fact, according to Oona Rokyta, co-founder and CEO of FinTech Lance, freelancing became among the most stable of professional positions at the peak of the pandemic.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Mastercard, Conservation International Introduce Wildlife Impact Card Program

Mastercard and Conservation International have debuted the Wildlife Impact Card program, an initiative that lets individuals safeguard wildlife habitats, with the inclusion of those where a number of critically endangered species reside, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS. A dollar will be contributed to Conservation International to help...
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Data Management Tools Help CUs Make The Most Of Member Feedback

There’s an optimistic economic period ahead for credit unions (CUs) to seize if they are able to match their innovation agendas and technology investments to the changing needs of their members. A recent PYMNTS study found that 86 percent and 84 percent of CU decision-makers prioritized developing QR code-enabled payments and mobile wallets, respectively, while few members were interested in these options. Members craved contactless credit and debit cards, but only 34 percent of CUs provided. Another PYMNTS report found even though more than half of CU decision-makers said that they value involving members in their processes, few CUs actually question their investment decisions.
TrafficPosted by
pymnts

How A Multi-Rail Strategy Can Drive RTP B2B Payments

In the push to promote the adoption of new payment rails like real-time payments (RTP) among corporates, some FinTechs are finding success in a multi-rail strategy. By offering a variety of payment rails, technology can make it easier for businesses and financial institutions (FIs) to dip their toes into real-time. This week's Payment Rail Innovation tracker traces the latest efforts to drive uptake of the infrastructure.
Personal FinancePosted by
pymnts

Prelim Upgrades Biz Banking Onboarding Platform For FIs

Prelim, which helps financial institutions (FIs) automate the customer experience from onboarding to servicing, upgraded digital account opening (DAO) functionalities for corporate banking accounts, according to a Thursday (May 20) announcement. The firm also unveiled a “Status Center” tool that helps institutions better handle client data to make pre-approvals and...
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

KWIPPED Debuts Equipment Financing Program APPROVE

APPROVE, a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) powered by equipment financing programs and put out by KWIPPED, has finally launched after a yearlong pilot, according to a press release on Thursday (May 20). KWIPPED works in B2B equipment eCommerce. With the new solution, users will have access to equipment financing throughout a...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

JPMorgan Chase Launches In-House Healthcare Company, Morgan Health

Following the collapse of its joint health venture with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway earlier this year, JPMorgan Chase said Thursday (May 20) it would launch its own healthcare company. The new business unit, Morgan Health, aims to provide better medical care for the banking giant’s 165,000 employees and their loved...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Snap Buys AR Displays Supplier WaveOptics For Over $500 Million

Social media company Snap is buying WaveOptics, which provides augmented reality (AR) displays, for more than $500 million. The Verge reported on Friday (May 21) that the deal, which is Snap’s biggest, shows that the company is betting that AR eyewear will eventually go mainstream. According to the report, WaveOptics...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Emerging Trends In Retail Earnings And Consumer Behavior

Target posted quarterly earnings that came out ahead of expectations, as it rode the strength of stimulus checks, private-label clothing and digital strategy honed during the pandemic. In other earnings, Lowe’s Companies reported that comparable sales for its U.S. home improvement business soared as part of its quarterly results. And in pandenomics, the trend of consumers doing more online and less in-store is here to stay. All this, Today in Data.
Real EstatePosted by
pymnts

Real Estate Tech Platform Ribbon Brings Cash Solution To White Hot Market

It’s a tough time to be a buyer in the housing market. The average price of a new home in 2020 was $389,400 U.S. dollars, and in 2021, it reached $408,800, according to data from Statista. Bidding wars are competitive, and younger buyers coming in with traditional mortgage products find they are losing those bidding wars time and again to cash buyers able to move more quickly to close the deal.