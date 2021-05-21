Chanel examines the meaning of celebrity in a new film

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleChanel N°5 has achieved the kind of iconic status that few fragrances will ever achieve. It seemed suitable, then, that for its one hundredth birthday Chanel would investigate the idea of celebrity itself, N°5 having one name recognition in the mode of Cher and other one named icons, thanks to a lifetime of name checking. No scent has quite the same meaning — or creates the same reaction in people when they’re given the faceted glass bottle with its heavy stopper and classic font. In a new film, authorities on the nature of celebrity give it the full force of their thoughts. Dancer Lil Buck, replete with a Chanel chain, remembers what it was like to be a prodigy on the international stage at just 13, bringing jookin’ to the world and collaborating with Madonna. “I wanted to inspire the kids in Memphis,” he says. “There’s so many kids in Memphis that do the same dance style that I do. And now they’re looking at me like, ‘Dang, that’s Lil Buck! He’s from the same neighbourhood I’m from. If he can do it, of course I can do it’”.

