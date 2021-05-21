Second straight year without a first round pick for Duke?

The thing that always pops off the page with the Panthers is their offense. They rank 12th in the country in Adjusted Offensive Efficiency. They went punch for punch offensively with the best offense in the country in North Carolina earlier this season. They have an All-American in Kevin Rogers and a former All-American in Asher Nolting. They can score. The question is how much. In the first matchup between these two, the Panthers only operated at 28% offensive efficiency and scored eight goals. Needless to say, it’s going to have to be a lot more. Will an effort of 34.1% like the Panthers average for the season be enough? I’m not sure. When you consider High Point’s defensive struggles, including in the first match where they gave up 27 goals to the Devils, it may need to be closer to the incredible 43.6% effort they had against North Carolina in the first meeting. That’s the ceiling High Point has; albeit Duke is a significantly better defense than North Carolina. But if they can reach that ceiling, then this is a team that has the potential on the offensive side of the ball to drop a massive number on the Blue Devils and have a chance at the upset.