Forever Home Friday: Lulu

Lulu is a sweet black cat who is 11 years old and loves bouncy balls. She enjoys sunbeams, visitors, yarn, and cell phone chargers. She also enjoys small bug hunting and sleeping on pillows. She hates dogs, and is afraid of thunder and lightning. She loves a good game of hide and seek, but usually, just hide. She is a food-loving cat, who also enjoys munching on a bonsai tree. A few of her favorite places to hide are behind the computer and in the closet. She also enjoys stealing people’s seats, and their privacy. She is sensitive to how people hold and pet her, but she loves a good snuggle. She can never resist a paper bag. Lulu is sweet, loving, and mischievous.