Forever Home Friday: Lulu

wpsdlocal6.com
 1 day ago

It's been more than a year since we've had a pet in the Local 6 studio for Forever Home Friday, so we decided to go big!. Lulu is a 6-year-old, 125 pound Mastiff mix who loves when people pet her. She does well with cats and other dogs. Lulu is...

www.wpsdlocal6.com
Dogs, Mastiff, Forever Home Friday, Cats, Heartworm Prevention
