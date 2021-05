The #MNTwins are placing Michael Pineda on the IL with his abscess recovery and selecting Luke Farrell to the roster. Pineda was initially slated to start Tuesday’s game vs. the White Sox, but he ended up getting scratched from his start. He underwent a procedure to remove an abscess from his inner thigh earlier in the week, and he has officially been placed on the 10-day IL. The move was backdated to May 16th, and he should be good to go as soon as he is eligible to return. The Twins have recalled Luke Farrell to take his spot on the roster in the interim.