Must-watch videos of the week

This week will get off to a fin-tastic start when Disney and Pixar’s Finding Dory makes its broadcast debut Monday as part of The Wonderful World of Disney on ABC. Later that night, tune in for the thrilling conclusion of National Geographic’s global competition series Race to the Center of the Earth. On Friday, Disney+ will debut the first episode from season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and add the film X-Men: The Last Stand to its library. That same night, FX will debut its original documentary series PRIDE, charting the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights in America from the 1950s to today.