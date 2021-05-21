Must-watch videos of the week
A mysterious UFO disappears into the water, a 957-foot skyscraper wobbles in China and the cast of a famous sitcom reunites. These are the must-watch videos of the week. It’s a bird … It’s a plane … No, it’s leaked footage of a UFO! The video appears to show unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hovering over the water. It was originally taken by a US Navy ship and then leaked by UFO enthusiast and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell. The Pentagon has confirmed these images of UFOs and UAPs are part of “ongoing examinations.”kesq.com