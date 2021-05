KWBE is inviting you to the first ever KWBE Unplugged event at the Stone Hollow Brewery in Beatrice. We invite you to come and let loose for a while. We have entertainment lined up, Kimberly Meyer, who was a performer on Quarantine tonight. Kimberly specializes in acoustic guitar and piano and is going to put her spin on all your favorite music you hear on KWBE. Plus Stone Hollow Brewery is debuting a brand new "KWBE inspired" beer called the "94seven" We will even have the Granny Weavs Soul Food truck there incase you get hungry. We hope to see you there!